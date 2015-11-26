One pie chart shows exactly how the government will spend £4 trillion over the next 5 years

Britain’s Chancellor George Osborne delivered the Autumn Statement, a biannual spending review, on Thursday.

The hefty document accompanying it sets out the government’s spending plans and economic forecasts. It includes the below handy pie-chart that sets out exactly how the government plans to spend its planned £4 trillion ($6 trillion) budget up to 2020.

As you can see, spending on health takes up the biggest chunk, followed by the rather broad “Other spending including police, justice, business, energy and environment.” The government has promised above-inflation funding boosts for the NHS up until 2020.

You can read the full budget here and see our round-up of the key changes here.

