One of America's top celebrity trainers gives her number one tip for losing weight

Autumn Calabrese is a star trainer.

She’s become synonymous with Beach Body’s 21 Day Fix nutrition and exercise plan, which has taken the Internet by storm. Many people are envious of her chiselled abs.

She has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to what people need to get in shape, but her number one diet and wellness tip is surprising — it doesn’t involve freak cleanses, nixing carbs, or taking the hair of a small child to create a magic witch’s brew.

In fact, you probably have the ingredient readily on tap…pun intended.

“Drink water,” she said in a phone interview with Business Insider. “Yeah, portion control is really important, too [but] it’s amazing how many Americans are actually dehydrated and that leads to so many problems.”

And many times you reach for that bag of chips, you might just be thirsty.

“Our bodies can’t really tell the difference between hunger and thirst,” she said, “so a lot of times people are dehydrated and they think they’re hungry so they go eat when really they just need … a glass of water.”

“That’s what our bodies are made of … it'[s what flushes our system … keeps us going,” she said. “Being dehydrated is a miserable feeling; I’ve done it for competitions … so my biggest tip is actually drink your water.”

Can’t stomach the stuff? Good news — you don’t need to chug eight full glasses each day, and there are water bottles that can make imbibing water a much more pleasant experience.

