An autopsy found that a Michigan woman stabbed to death had the letters ‘F,’ ‘A,’ ‘T’ carved into her body

A woman killed in Atlanta last summer had the letters “F,” “A,” “T” etched into her body, an autopsy report found.

Katherine “Katie” Janness, 40, was stabbed more than 50 times in July while walking through the park with her dog Bowie, ABC affiliate WSB-TV reported. Her dog had also been killed.

The autopsy report found that she had been stabbed in the face, neck, and chest and had her throat slashed. Janness also had blunt force trauma in her face, neck, and extremities, WSB-TV said.

The medical examiner said Janness died of “sharp force injuries” that heavily damaged her blood vessels and organs. Her death was ruled a homicide, according to WSB-TV.

Janness had taken Bowie out for a walk on the night she was killed, after eating dinner with her wife, Emma Clark.

Janness never made it home, and Clark went out looking for her after she received no response on her cell. Clark was the one who discovered her body and the dog near the park entrance.

Local law enforcement has partnered with the FBI on the investigation to find the person responsible for Janness’ death.

“With [the] release of Katie’s autopsy report its more important than ever that the search for her killer be a top priority for APD and the FBI,” Clark’s father, Terrell, said in a statement, according to WSB-TV.

“The report is extremely heartbreaking to read and know the exact nature of what Katie endured in her final moments on this Earth. Whoever is responsible is very disturbed and remains a danger to everyone’s safety,” the statement continued. “Please be vigilant and aware of your surroundings for we would hate for any family to be put through this nightmare.”

There aren’t yet any known suspects, according to WSB-TV.

But Clark says people assume she’s the person who killed her wife, and she’s asking law enforcement to clear her name. Clark said she’s been receiving death threats from people who believe she’s responsible.

“I would like for them to come out and say I had nothing to do with it, nobody in my family had anything to do with it,” Clark told CBS46.