Autopsy Report Reveals The Cop's Story About What Happened In Ferguson

AP Photo/City of Ferguson, File In this Feb. 11, 2014 file image from video provided by the City of Ferguson, Mo., officer Darren Wilson attends a city council meeting in Ferguson.

An official version of events from the Ferguson, Missouri police officer who shot and killed an unarmed black teenager in August have come out in an autopsy report from the shooting.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch obtained the report, which details Michael Brown’s injuries and officer Darren Wilson’s account of what happened when he encountered Brown on the street.

The report seems to support Wilson’s version of events, according to experts who spoke to the Post-Dispatch. Brown’s wounds seem to suggest that he was facing Wilson when the fatal shot was fired. Some witnesses have claimed Brown had his hands up and was running away when he was shot.

Here’s what Wilson said happened:

Few documents from the investigation into Brown’s death have been made public, although sources close to the investigation have spoken to various news outlets to give pieces of Wilson’s story.

Contradictory statements from other eyewitnesses, however, make it difficult to determine the full truth of what happened.

Protests broke out in Ferguson after witnesses claimed Brown had his hands up in a surrender position when he was shot. Demonstrators adopted the “hands up, don’t shoot” stance as a symbol of the protests.

