Looks Like Autonomy Founder Mike Lynch Will Become A Big-Shot London VC

HP VP and former CEO of Autonomy Michael Lynch

Photo: HP

Mike Lynch, the British founder of big-data company Autonomy is about to fire up a tech venture fund in London, Bloomberg reports.HP spent $10.3 billion buying Autonomy in a deal masterminded by now-former HP CEO Léo Apotheker last summer. Autonomy’s founder and CEO Mike Lynch joined HP at that time. But in May, during the company’s last quarterly earnings call, current CEO Meg Whitman said that Autonomy’s sales had been “disappointing” and that Lynch was leaving HP.



We haven’t heard much about Lynch since.

While his stint at HP didn’t last all that long, it was good for his pocket book—not that he needed that. Even before the purchase of his company, Lynch was declared Britain’s first software billionaire way back in 2000.

So the VC life seems a natural next move for him.

