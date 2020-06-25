A California company converts Mercedes-Benz minivans into $83,000 campers with pop-tops— see inside the Metris Anacapa

Automotive Design and Fabrication (ADF) converts 126-inch Mercedes-Benz Metris vans into camper vans with pop-tops called the Metris Anacapa.

The van can sit and sleep up to four people with the help of a passenger seat bench that can convert into a bed, and the pop-top roof that holds another sleeping space.

The pop-top has been rollover tested for safety and approved by Mercedes-Benz.

The 2020 Metris version starts at around $US83,000, although the final price may vary depending on add-ons and financing.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Automotive Design and Fabrication converts 126-inch Mercedes-Benz Metris vans into Metris Anacapa camper vans with a pop-top roof.

The Metris Anacapa conversion is “culmination of [ADF’s] 15 years of experience” in van conversions, and was designed to be used as both a daily driver and an adventure van, according to its builders.

ADF’s goal behind building the Anacapa was to “embrace the heart and the soul of the old Westfalia-styled Volkswagen van,”according to a Vimeo tour of the van. This Westfalia inspiration is reflected in the size of the van and its pop-top, which has been approved and rollover tested for safety by Mercedes-Benz.

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris that ADF recommends as the base of the build starts at $US35,590. This, combined with the roughly $US39,990 conversion, brings the total price of the Metris Anacapa to around $US83,000. ADF offers the Anacapa as a rental unit as well.

California-based Automotive Design and Fabrication has two set Mercedes-Benz Metris-based conversion options: the Anacapa and Mr. Chillmore, with the former being the company’s latest build. ADF also converts the ever-popular Mercedes-Benz Sprinters into campers, as well as vans for service or business purposes.

Keep scrolling to see the Metris Anacapa:

The Metris offers 208 horsepower and 258 foot-pounds of torque. It also has an 18.49-gallon fuel tank, giving the van 20 to 22 miles-per-gallon.

Automotive Design Fabrication The Metris Anacapa.

ADF says the Metris Anacapa can play multiple roles as a bedroom, office, kitchen, living room, and guest bedroom.

Automotive Design Fabrication The Metris Anacapa.

The van can seat and sleep four people with the help of its pop-top roof.

Automotive Design Fabrication The Metris Anacapa.

Metris Anacapa’s kitchen includes a dual burner propane stovetop, sink, 12-volt refrigerator, and under-sink storage that can hold the propane tanks necessary to operate the stove.

Automotive Design Fabrication The Metris Anacapa.

The sink and stove are placed in front of the van’s sliding doors, allowing it to be used by passengers both inside and outside the van. And because the faucet is extendable, the sink can double as an outdoor shower or hose.

Automotive Design Fabrication The Metris Anacapa.

The exterior-facing part of the kitchen also has a small flip-down table, creating an outdoor dining space. But for those who’d rather eat inside, ADF can install an optional interior dining table into the build.

Automotive Design Fabrication The Metris Anacapa.

The front passenger seat swivels back to face the interior, creating additional seating in the living space.

Automotive Design Fabrication The Metris Anacapa.

The passenger seat row can slide one foot forward and back, creating space for more gear storage in the rear of the van, or standing room in the front. It also serves as the Anacapa’s lower-level bed when it’s unfolded and supported by the van’s ottoman.

Automotive Design Fabrication The Metris Anacapa.

Standing room can be achieved when the pop-top’s bed is lifted up while it’s not in use.

Automotive Design Fabrication The Metris Anacapa.

There’s also a multipurpose storage unit that runs the interior height of the van and can serve as a pantry, closet, or gear storage space.

Automotive Design Fabrication The Metris Anacapa.

Metris Anacapa’s 18-gallon freshwater and five-gallon grey water tank are both stored in the same floor-to-ceiling unit.

Automotive Design Fabrication The Metris Anacapa.

The battery’s charge level can be checked on a control panel by the kitchen. The panel also has USB and 12-volt charging ports, which accompanies the additional 12-volt outlets near the rear of the van.

Automotive Design Fabrication The Metris Anacapa.

While the van doesn’t come with solar panels, its builder included portable solar panel hookup ports.

Automotive Design Fabrication The Metris Anacapa.

Exterior lights, a rear tailgate, and a lift kit, among other add-ons, are optional.

Automotive Design Fabrication The Metris Anacapa.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.