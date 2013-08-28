How Silicon Valley And The Auto Industry Are Battling Over How To Bring Apps Into Cars

Perhaps the greatest potential for popular smartphone or tablet software and services is not in household appliances like TVs and refrigerators, or in wearable devices like wrist watches, but in cars.

To state the obvious: Cars are inherently mobile. Additionally, many of the activities people do in their cars — listen to music, look up directions — mesh nicely with popular app-mediated activities on mobile gadgets. Americans spend an average of 1.2 hours a day travelling between locations and American commuters spend an average of 38 hours a year stuck in traffic.

If mobile apps and Internet-based services can shoehorn their way into the in-car environment, that means a great opportunity to expand their ability to engage consumers, absorb their attention, and gather data.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we examine how Silicon Valley and Detroit are waging a war over consumer technology in the car. We explore the technical underpinnings and leading initiatives for bringing mobile into the car, analyse the three main ways to bring mobile products and services into cars, explore whether app usage in the car will be centered on the phone or in computing systems and connectivity embedded into the car, look at whether car companies will bring the war between Android and iOS into the car or if they will build their own Web-ready platforms, and detail what apps and services might stand to gain the most from in-car usage.

