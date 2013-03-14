This Little Device Will Radically Reinvent Your Driving Experience

This post is part of the Roadmap To The Future Series. Roadmap To The Future explores innovative industry trends and breakthroughs in science, entertainment, and technology. This series is sponsored by Verizon.



Automatic is the latest startup to garner loads of attention. CNBC’s Jon Fortt even tweeted that it’s the “biggest idea [he’s] seen since the iPhone.”Here’s what the company’s all about.

For $69.95, you can pre-order the device pictured to the right. It plugs into your car’s data port (click here to see if your car is supported), and feeds data about your driving to a companion iPhone app.

The app monitors your driving habits and makes suggestions on how to get better mileage and improved performance out of your car. Automatic claims that “you can save up to a third on gas with only a few adjustments to how you drive.”

When you accelerate quickly, for example, Automatic will give you a subtle audio cue to let you know that there’s a better way to drive.

And you know that pesky “Check Engine” light that you’ve been ignoring in order to save a trip to the mechanic? Automatic will be able to tell you the exact problem, and it might even be something you can fix on your own.

And hopefully you never need this last feature, but if you’re in a crash, Automatic will alert 911 with your location.

So for those of us who want to soup up our driving experience without springing for a self-driving car from Google, Automatic seems like an excellent choice. Watch the company’s demo video below for more.

