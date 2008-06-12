Automakers Spending Less On Ads, Shifting More To The Web

Automotive advertising took a hit in the first quarter, down 16% year-over-year for domestic automakers and down 7.4% for foreign cars. The upside: The money that remains — $13.1 billion in 2007 — is quickly shifting online. EMarketer predicts the automakers will spend $2.98 billion online in 2008, a 21.5% increase from 2007. By 2012, eMarketer says the automakers will be spending $5.6 billion online.



This shift is an obvious one, given the Web has supplanted print as the primary source of information for new car buyers. GM said it would shift half of its total ad spend to online by 2011.

