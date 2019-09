The numbers just came out for the automakers and they’re ugly. For September, Ford and Toyota are both down more than 30% and GM is off 16%. (It probably would have been more had they not had such huge discounts.) This right after the country’s largest chain of Chevrolet dealerships closed its doors.



