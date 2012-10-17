Autographed Authentic Yankee Stadium Seat Barstool

This is an authentic autographed Yankee Stadium seat has been transformed into a barstool.



Why We Love It: You will literally be sitting on history if you buy this chair. The seat is from the old Yankee Stadium and was removed and preserved before the stadium was razed in 2010. The arm rests have been repainted, and the chair has been set atop a four-legged barstool frame that swivels 360 degrees.

The seat has 39 certified autographs, including those from Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Mariano Rivera, Reggie Jackson, Yogi Berra, and Whitey Ford. It also comes with a Major League Baseball hologram as well as a signed letter from the New York Yankees and Steiner Sports Memorabilia to confirm its authenticity.

Photo: Hammacher and Schlemmer

Where To Buy: Available through Hammacher Schlemmer.

Cost: The autographed version will set you back $8,000, but if you’re content with a non-autographed chair, it will cost you only $1,000.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with “Stuff We Love” in the subject line.

See Also: The SPARQ Soapstone Whiskey Stones



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.