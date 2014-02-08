The New Corvette Is Just As Good And Half As Expensive As Cars From Porsche, Jaguar, And Audi

The new Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has received rave reviews since it hit the road last year. We called it the most fun car we’ve ever driven — partly because with an MSRP of just $US51,000, it’s surprisingly affordable.

To see how the new American stacks up against the best of Europe, the UK’s Autocar magazine pitted it against three stupendous vehicles: the Porsche 911 Carrera S ($98,900), Jaguar F-Type V8 ($92,000), and Audi R8 V8 ($114,900). Then it put the whole thing on video.

The Stingray more than held its own. In an acceleration test, it whipped the 911, seven times out of seven. The 911 took first place in braking power, however. Facing off against the F-Type in engine sound, it fought its way to a “highly scored draw.”

Same for the handling competition against the R8. Autocar notes that while Audi’s car is a “touch more agile,” it’s not as fun to drive as the Stingray.

Here’s Autocar’s conclusion:

“The new Corvette Stingray can hold its head up very high indeed against Europe’s best, no question. It sounds great, it goes better than any of them, it looks good, it stops well, and it’s an absolute peach of a car to drive at the limit.”

The fact that it’s a “complete bargain” makes it all the better. Watch:

