US Auto Sales Disappoint

U.S. auto sales fell 4.2% in September from the year-earlier month, Wards Auto is reporting.

Total sales were at 15.34 million at a seasonally-adjusted rate, missing expectations.

Analysts were expecting total sales to fall to 15.80 million units at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, a drop from August’s 16.02 million figure (Labour Day sales figured were included in August’s figures, not September’s).

Here’s a breakdown (via Bloomberg):

Ford: 181,285 total vehicles, up 6% from a year ago.

Chrysler: 141,845 total vehicles, up 0.6%.

Honda: 105,563 total vehicles, down 9.9%.

Toyota: 164,457 total vehicles, down 4.3%.

Nissan: 86,868 total vehicles, down 5.5%

