Auto Repair Estimate App BodyShopBids Gets $1 Million From Groupon Founders And Others

, a platform that lets users share photos of their cars and receive repair quotes, has closed a $1 million Series A round.



The round was led by OCA Ventures with participation from New World Ventures and Lightbank, the firm founded by Groupon founders Eric Lefkofsky and Brad Keywell.

OCA’s Jim Dugan and New World Ventures’ Jeff Maters are joining the Board of Directors.

The Chicago-based startup launched last June and raised $250,000 from Lightbank in September. It’s already worked with 275 Chicago body shops and will expand to Los Angeles next.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.