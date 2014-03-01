There's A Way To Hack Your FitBit So You Can Control Netflix Videos

Netflix posted a series of videos on its company blog from its annual hack day. The video streaming service hosts this event for engineers to create interesting ways to improve the Netflix user experience.

One intriguing hack solves an important problem while binge-watching. Sam Horner, Rachel Nordman, Arlene Aficial, Sam Park, and Bogdan Ciuca harnessed the FitBit fitness band’s sleep-tracking ability to automatically pause any movie or TV show when someone passes out.

This isn’t a feature you can get right now. Consider it more of an experiment than something you can actually use.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.