Auto Industry Execs Planning Carpool To D.C.

In a humorous, “life imitating SNL” twist, the heads of Detroit’s three major auto companies are planning to drive back to D.C. for part two of their Begathon. We assumed they wouldn’t be taking the corporate jets, but this news probably would have had a lot more gravity if SNL hadn’t “predicted” it this weekend. Watch out for those unexpected shocks and flying windshields, guys!



Sadly, it doesn’t look like they’ll be taking one car. Might be something to think about boys; there are only three of you. Plus, think of all the fun you’ll have along the way!

AP via LA Times: The Detroit area’s auto industry, whose livelihood depends on the health of Chrysler LLC, Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Corp. spent the weekend e-mailing and discussing how to set up a giant car caravan to seek help from Congress.

What’s for certain is GM CEO Rick Wagoner won’t be going to Washington by corporate jet, although the company’s policy is not to comment on executive travel plans for security reasons, said spokesman Tony Cervone. A Chrysler spokeswoman wouldn’t comment on executive travel plans, and a message was left for a Ford spokesman.

What?! GM’s policy is not to comment for security reasons? It’s not like Rick Wagoner is the president.

The carpool idea came out of meetings on Friday at Dura Automotive Systems Inc., an auto parts maker in suburban Rochester Hills. President and CEO Tim Leuliette said that during the weekend they contacted the automakers, suppliers, dealership groups and the United Auto Workers and the movement began building.

And here’s the SNL sketch, from YouTube because it’s mysteriously still not on Hulu, if you’re wondering what we’re talking about:





