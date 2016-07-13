A student with autism got a heartwarming letter from his teacher after a standardised test

Twitter/Gail Twist Gail Twist and her son Ben were overjoyed to receive this letter from his teachers.

A UK mother was moved to tears when her autistic son’s teachers sent him a heartfelt letter, ABC News reports.

Ben Twist, 11, is a sixth grade student at a school for special needs students in St. Helens. He was diagnosed with autism when he was five.

Ben recently completed a standardised test, and when his teachers mailed the results to his mother, Gail, they decided to include a letter. It stresses that standardised tests “only measure a little bit” of Ben’s abilities, and lists his many talents that weren’t captured by the exam, including his “growing independence” and “kindness.”

Gail posted a photo of the letter on Twitter last week, writing that she was “in tears.”

“I just didn’t expect it at all,” Twist told ABC News. “For someone to take the time to think about it and write that, it shocked me.It’s great when there’s something positive to share about such a wonderful teacher.”

ABC News also contacted Ruth Clarkson, the teacher’s assistant who wrote the letter. “We’re absolutely thrilled that Ben and his family are so happy,” she said. “It’s a letter that I’d send to any young person…that has worked as hard as Ben has.”

