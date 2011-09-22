Autistic High Schooler Suspended For Dressing Up As A Banana In Halftime Stunt

This is it America, I’m completely washing my hands of you. You’ve finally pushed me too far with this latest stunt. Suspending a high school student 10 days for pulling off a harmless stunt at halftime of a football game is the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back.



Brian Thompson is a 14-year-old student at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford, Va., who thought it’d be good for a larf to dress up in a banana costume and run down the sidelines at a school football game. Not during the game mind you, but at halftime, making his harmless prank even that much more harmless.

Students went wild, as they should, because nothing is quite as funny as seeing one of your own tearing down the sidelines in a banana costume. Unless it’s a zucchini costume—just because zucchini is a much more hilarious word than banana.

Oh, did I mention that Brian has autism? Not that it matters, but he does, and his autism can sometimes cause him to act impulsively. You know, like dressing up as a banana and streaking a high school football game.

Well the school isn’t laughing. No, they suspended Thompson for 10 days for being disruptive, and according to the student’s mother, for “creating mayhem.”

Viva la banana revolution!

Students at Colonial Forge High School rallied around Thompson, some of them even donning shirts that read “Free Banana Man.” Apparently school officials not only have issues with students inciting non-existent mayhem, they also enjoy squashing the students right to free speech, because they confiscated the t-shirts and made the offending students attend school on Saturday in some sort of Breakfast Club inspired punishment.

Watch “Banana Man” in action and see if you can find any mayhem amidst the laughing and carrying on of happy high school students…

Colonial Forge High School Student Suspended From School For Stunt in Banana Suit at Football Game: MyFoxDC.com

You see now why school officials were quick to act against “Banana Man.” It’s just like the Cuban Revolution, but without all the messy violence, rioting, and general mayhem.

