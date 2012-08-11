Why Hooters Girls, Beauty Queens And Traders Took Over The NYSE Floor

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider
More than a thousand young professionals, mostly from the financial services industry, filled the trading floor of the historic New York Stock Exchange last night for a huge charity event. Autism Speaks to Young Professionals (AS2YP) hosted its fourth annual summer gala at the Big Board and it was their biggest turn out, to date.
The purpose of the event is to help educate, increase awareness and raise funds for Autism, a disorder that now affects 1 in 88 American children. The event raised more than $90,000, which will go to fund research and advocacy efforts for the autism community.
AS2YP is a way for young professionals to get involved in charity early on and it also helps to educate the next generation of parents.
We attended last night’s gala and it was beautiful. And if you missed it, we’ve got all the photos you need right here.
(Left to Right) Sarah Nekhala, Kate Rodal, Nicole Pasello, Christine Honadel, Rachel Hilpot and Christina Incontro
(Left to Right) Cait Kelly, Mary Bustin, Rita Belitzky, Elana Lichtman, Jillian Kelly and Katherine Wegert
(Left to Right) Vince Veneziani (editor at Hedgeye Risk Management), Kevin Halupka (Director, Lime Brokerage) and Joe Lawler
(Left to Right) Megan Newcomber, Patricia Hatch, Amanda Niederauer (daughter of NYSE CEO Duncan Niederauer and AS2YP committee member), Laura O'Donnell and Lauren Macchiaverna
Miss New York USA 2012 Johanna Sambucini made an appearance at the event. Her platform at the Miss USA competition was promoting Autism Speaks.
Here's committee co-chair Danny Ryan (a senior floor official/ managing director with E&J Securities) with the beauty queens.
And the other committee co-chair Jesse Morris. One reason he's passionate about raising awareness is because his quadruplet brother Paul is autistic. Morris is the co-founder of Street Smarts Media, a company that creates napkin advertisements and distributes them through proprietary delivery networks. They recently did a campaign for Autism.
G. Seynova and Phil Quartuccio (managing member at Illustro Trading and AS2YP committee member) Seynova works in men's clothing and his company is a supporter of AS2YP.
(Left to Right) John Tabacco (he lead the 'Occupy a Desk' movement), Nick Altieri, John Bostany and Teresa LeFevre-Casby
Andrea Loren with Peter Kennedy, a market maker with Getco and the thought-leader behind the 'Working on a Dream' charity event at the NYSE.
(Left to Right) Eugene Kornel, Katie Murphy, Casey O'Meara, Elizabeth Yates, Bobby Pravetz and Steven Pravetz
Patrick Bardsley with Greg Sandler. Bardsley is the program director for Spectrum Designs, a company that employees people with Autism to make merchandise to promote awareness.
You may have noticed on television and in photos that many of the brokers on the floor wore the puzzle piece on their jackets. Autism is a cause that hits close to home for many of them.
Committee member Phil Quartuccio, managing member at Illustro Trading, told us that he wears these puzzle piece cuff links to raise awareness. 'Every time someone asks I take them off and give them to them,' he said, adding, 'It's a great way to raise awareness.'
The event featured plenty of open bars around the exchange floor, too. Of course, all the fun was for a good cause.
