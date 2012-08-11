Why Hooters Girls, Beauty Queens And Traders Took Over The NYSE Floor

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

More than a thousand young professionals, mostly from the financial services industry, filled the trading floor of the historic New York Stock Exchange last night for a huge charity event. Autism Speaks to Young Professionals (AS2YP) hosted its fourth annual summer gala at the Big Board and it was their biggest turn out, to date.



The purpose of the event is to help educate, increase awareness and raise funds for Autism, a disorder that now affects 1 in 88 American children. The event raised more than $90,000, which will go to fund research and advocacy efforts for the autism community.

AS2YP is a way for young professionals to get involved in charity early on and it also helps to educate the next generation of parents.

We attended last night’s gala and it was beautiful. And if you missed it, we’ve got all the photos you need right here.

