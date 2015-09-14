Authorities suspect an Australian man is funding Indonesians to join IS in Syria

Indonesian authorities are investigating an Australian man suspected of funding Indonesians to fly to Syria to join IS.

Indonesia’s financial intelligence body, Intrac, believes $500,000 has been transferred from Australian bank accounts to at least 10 accounts in Indonesia, allegedly set up by the man’s Indonesian wife.

In an interview with The ABC Agus Santoso, the deputy chair of Intrac would not elaborate on the man’s identity or where in Australia he was, but did say he was not an immigrant.

“What is surprising is that the kingpin is not an immigrant. In my opinion he is native Australian, not an immigrant. I mean, he is white.”

Australia’s financial intelligence unit, Austrac, confirmed it is working closely with Intrac on investigations linked to terrorist organisations, but would not talk about specific operations.

Santoso said he believes that this is not an isolated situation and that terrorist sympathisers were marrying Indonesian women to fund IS activities.

“In this case we look at the modus operandi. It is a loophole for terrorists to expand their network by marrying Indonesian women and recruit their families or friends so they can influence them,” he said.

“And there is the potential to use Indonesian women to open bank accounts in Indonesia. The phenomenon, small as it may seem, should be seriously considered.”

