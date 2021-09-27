Authorities continue search for Florida teenager Miya Marcano after a person of interest is found dead

Authorities in Florida are searching for missing teen Miya Marcano, last seen on Friday in Orlando.

A maintenance worker and person of interest was found dead from an apparent suicide on Monday.

The worker is believed to have entered her apartment with a master key before she vanished, HuffPost reported.

Authorities in Orange County, Florida, announced on Monday that a person of interest in the case of missing Orlando teenager Miya Marcano was found dead.

According to HuffPost, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said at a press conference on Monday that Armando Manuel Caballero, a maintenance worker at Marcano’s apartment complex, was found dead in his apartment of an apparent suicide.

Mina added that Caballero was deemed a person of interest after investigators learned that he used a master key to let himself into Marcano’s apartment moments before she was last seen by family and friends on Friday.

At the press conference, Mina said that Caballero had a romantic interest in Marcano and that he made advances and she “repeatedly rebuffed,” him.

The Orange County Sheriff’s office also said that, “investigators suspect foul play.”

Marcano’s family offered messages of hope and encouragement as authorities search for the missing teenager.

“Miya, this message is for you,” her aunt Pia Scarbriel Henry said at Monday’s press conference. “I know you’re alive. I know you’re out there. We love you. You know we will not sleep one night until we get you home.”