Authorities raid Mossack Fonseca, ATO calls for international investigation into Panama Papers

Panamanian Law Firm Mossack Fonseca. Photo: Joe Raedle/ Getty Images.

Panamanian police have raided the headquarters of the law firm linked to the leaked Panama Papers.

An organised crime unit searched Mossack Fonseca today, and will conduct further investigations the firm’s Panama City headquarters and its branches.

The raid follows the leak of 11.5 million documents, obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and shared with media organisations around the world.

The documents, which date from 1977 to December 2015, include emails, client accounts and financial records of people from all over the world.

The raid comes as Australian Tax Office calls for investigation into the scandal, which so far is believed to involve about 800 Australians including former ATO officials.

The ABC reports that tax commissioner Chris Jordan is currently assisting an international meeting of global officials in Paris and will propose 28 countries set up teams to analyse data and then launch prosecutions.

