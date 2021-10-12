Federal authorities indicted a man in Texas they say threatened to shoot a Maryland doctor who publicly supports COVID-19 vaccines

Dr. Prakash Patel, a pulmonologist who works in the ICU at TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center, gets a COVID-19 vaccine. Rob Lindsay

A man in Texas man was indicted for allegedly sending threatening messages to a Maryland doctor.

The indictment alleges Scott Eli Harris, 51, threatened to shoot Dr. Leana Wen with his “12 gauge.”

Police arrested Harris. His first appearance in court has not been set.

Federal authorities in Maryland indicted a man in Texas, alleging he made threats against a Maryland doctor for publicly supporting the COVID-19 vaccine.

A Maryland federal court unsealed an indictment against Scott Eli Harris, 51, on Tuesday and charged him with interstate communication with threat to injure.

According to the indictment, Harris messaged the threats to Dr. Leana Wen in mid-July 2021. The Baltimore Sun noted Wen is a frequent contributor at CNN, where she serves as a medical analyst.

In the texts provided by authorities, Harris allegedly berates Wen for being of Asian descent and tells her that he’s not going to take the vaccine.

“Never going to take your wonder drug,” the indictment alleges Harris wrote. “My 12 gauge promises I won’t.”

Harris then boasts about his alleged time in the military where he notes he is a “5th generation Army veteran” who “can’t wait for the shooting to start.” Insider was unable to verify Harris’ military experience.

Court filings note Harris has been arrested and that his first appearance will be in the Northern District of Texas, though no dates have been set for a court appearance as of yet.