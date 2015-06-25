Authorities confirm the small package dropped off at SBS headquarters in Sydney was non-hazardous

Authorities confirmed the small unknown package at SBS Sydney headquarters contained non-hazardous material.
SBS says there were no evacuations.
Authorities were called to the offices of the public broadcaster in Sydney to determine the contents of a small unknown package.
An email was sent to staff informing them that a “small unknown substance in a package” was dropped off at reception but “for now, it’s business as usual”.
The front foyer and reception area was blocked off as a precaution but has since been re-opened.
