Authorities Are Frantically Searching For A Florida Energy Mogul After His Yacht Washed Ashore

The U.S. Coast Guard and South Florida police are frantically searching for Guma Kaplan Aguiar after the Brazilian-American energy mogul’s yacht washed ashore with the ignition running and lights on, ABC’s Christina Ng reports.Aguiar, 35, is the CEO of Leor Energy. In 2006, he became a multi-millionaire after he and his Uncle, Thomas Kaplan, sold the Texas-based energy company’s principal assets for a reported $2.5 billion, according to the Associated Press.
“He has been in a messy legal battle with his uncle for years over the division of the money,” Ng writes.
OilandGasInvestor.com named Aguiar executive of the year in 2008.
