Authorities Are Frantically Searching For A Florida Energy Mogul After His Yacht Washed Ashore

Photo: JPostTV via YouTube

The U.S. Coast Guard and South Florida police are frantically searching for Guma Kaplan Aguiar after the Brazilian-American energy mogul’s yacht washed ashore with the ignition running and lights on, ABC’s Christina Ng reports.Aguiar, 35, is the CEO of Leor Energy. In 2006, he became a multi-millionaire after he and his Uncle, Thomas Kaplan, sold the Texas-based energy company’s principal assets for a reported $2.5 billion, according to the Associated Press.



“He has been in a messy legal battle with his uncle for years over the division of the money,” Ng writes.

OilandGasInvestor.com named Aguiar executive of the year in 2008.

Read the full report here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.