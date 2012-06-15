Author Writes Novel on Mobile Phone

Since there are no doubt still New Yorkers out there with dreams of writing the Great American Novel, we have good news: you don’t have to withdraw from the 21st century and rot in your rat-hole apartment all day. Instead, add a little digital spice to the process: Just follow in the footsteps of Robert Bonocco, who just wrote the Great Italian Novel on a Nokia 6630 while commuting two and from work. It’s a 364-page science fiction tome, and it only took him 17 weeks! Geekzone



Sing to me, o muse, and pray I don’t get carpal tunnel syndrome.

