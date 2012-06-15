Author Writes Novel on Mobile Phone

Henry Blodget
mobile phone

Since there are no doubt still New Yorkers out there with dreams of writing the Great American Novel, we have good news: you don’t have to withdraw from the 21st century and rot in your rat-hole apartment all day.  Instead, add a little digital spice to the process: Just follow in the footsteps of Robert Bonocco, who just wrote the Great Italian Novel on a Nokia 6630 while commuting two and from work.  It’s a 364-page science fiction tome, and it only took him 17 weeks!  Geekzone

Sing to me, o muse, and pray I don’t get carpal tunnel syndrome.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

mobile sai-us