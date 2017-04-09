A foreign policy expert explains why Marine Le Pen could win the French election

Jamie Kirchick, foreign policy expert and author of “The End of Europe” spoke with Business Insider about why he thinks French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen could win the 2017 election.

He said: “I think Marine Le Pen has a much greater chance of winning the French presidential election later this month than many people assume.”

"

She’s definitely anti-EU and she’s very much anti-immigration as well. I think her voters are steadfast, they’re committed to her, and they will vote for her at a much higher rate than say the supporters of any other candidate.”

Produced by David Ibekwe. Filmed by Joe Avella. Special thanks to Alana Kakoyiannis.

