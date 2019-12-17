An author took a road trip with his son to his hometown rodeo to discover what it means to become a man today. He doesn't have the answer, but he did learn a few things about fatherhood.

Courtesy of Calvin Hennick The highway leading into Maxwell, Iowa.

Writer Calvin Hennick found himself at a loss when it came to teaching his son about what it means to become a man.

So the summer before his then five-year-old son went to kindergarten, Hennick took him on a 10-day road trip to his hometown of Maxwell, Iowa to see the annual rodeo.

Hennick’s memoir, “Once More To The Rodeo,” recounts his journey and the questions he faced along the way.

While Hennick didn’t find exact answers to many of the big questions he faced, he did find the value of sitting with these issues and figuring out what he aspires to be as a father.

Calvin Hennick went to the rodeo to see if he could find some answers.

It was 2016 and his son – his oldest child – was five and preparing to go into kindergarten. This triggered “sort of an extended panic attack” for Hennick, he said.

And so Hennick, with five-year-old son Nile in tow, packed up his car in Rockport, Massachusetts – a seaside town north of Boston – and set off on a 10-day road trip to his hometown of Maxwell, Iowa.

The journey that followed is detailed in Hennick’s new memoir, “Once More To The Rodeo.“

Courtesy of Calvin Hennick ‘Once More To The Rodeo.’

“It sort of hit home that I was responsible for teaching him how to become a man – and that’s a big responsibility,” Hennick, a freelance writer and journalist, told Business Insider. “It made me think about, ‘How formative an idea do I have about what it even means to be a good man at this moment in time?’ and to try to raise a boy into a good man.”

Hennick’s tale of race, fatherhood, and Americana has already been awarded the 2019 Pushcart Editor’s Book Award. But three years out, he still finds himself grappling with the questions at the heart of the book. In a conversation with Business Insider, Hennick discussed what he learned – and what he’s still working on – as the memoir is released to the world.

For Hennick, there were 3 ‘big limitations’ when it came to figuring out how to raise his son

Courtesy of Calvin Hennick Hennick and son at Niagara Falls.

“I didn’t have a father growing up. He wasn’t around. So I didn’t have positive – or any, really – male role models,” Hennick said.

Another stumbling block was the changing conversation around gender – particularly masculinity – in America. Hennick didn’t know how to address these concerns with his son.

“I think that expectations of men are changing in ways that we kind of maybe aren’t talking about a ton,” Hennick said. “Like, it’s still easier to be a man in America than to be a woman.”

But Hennick points out that “there’s been a conversation about sort of women’s changing roles and identities and sort of the changing definitions or expectations of womanhood or motherhood.” There wasn’t necessarily something like that he could turn to for his own role.

Finally, there was the topic of race.

“My son is biracial and I’m white. I’ve never been a black man in America and didn’t feel like I had anything to teach him about that,” Hennick said.

None of them were – or are – questions with easy answers. So Hennick took to the road.

“I was like, all right, let’s get in the car and see what happens,” he said.

Why he chose to go to the rodeo

Courtesy of Calvin Hennick The emcee at the Maxwell, Iowa rodeo.

When it comes to trying to figure out how to be a father when you had an absent one – and the realities of American culture and manhood – the rodeo seemed like the right choice.

“The rodeo – it’s cowboys, and the cowboy is kind of the archetype of American masculinity, right?” Hennick told Business Insider. “And so I put my faith in the idea that there might be something to learn along the way.”

Navigating the complexities of 2016 — and Hennick’s own history with sobriety

Courtesy of Calvin Hennick A gas station in rural Iowa.

As Hennick writes it, the backdrop of the summer of 2016 – and their car ride across the country – was the Black Lives Matter movement, gaining traction by the day. Hennick watched boys like his son, who is biracial, be labelled “thugs.” It was the final stretch of the 2016 election, and debates over sexism – and what it means to be a man in America – were raging.

For Hennick, all of this was underscored by an absent father and his own struggles with alcohol. Hennick was three months sober at the time of the trip – a streak he has stuck with since.

“I want to be for my children the father I never had: present, sober, responsible, hard working, competent, loving, organised, attentive,” Hennick writes in the memoir. “And, even when I fall short, I want Nile and Peanut to think that’s who I am.”

On realising that ‘trying to manufacture these memories doesn’t always work’

Courtesy of Calvin Hennick Hennick’s son gazes at a miniature golf course in Niagara Falls.

On one leg of their trip, Hennick decided to take Nile to Niagara Falls, thinking it would be fun to ride on the go-kart track. But once they made it to the track, his son decided he didn’t want to participate.

“But I had been looking forward to this so much, for so many years – to try to sort of give him an experience that I thought he would enjoy,” Hennick said. “But in the moment it turned out that he was just sort of scared and overwhelmed, and he was a little boy.”

Hennick said that both of them – son and father – were tired and cranky, and he ended up throwing his own “little tantrum.”

“I sort of realised that trying to manufacture these memories doesn’t always work and things don’t always go as you expect, and that’s ok,” Hennick said.

Why he would recommend it to another parent — and what has stayed with him

Courtesy of Calvin Hennick Traffic and sunset waiting to cross the Canadian border at Niagara Falls.

“It’s so easy in parenthood to get caught up in the day-to-day logistics of having kids,” Hennick said. “You know, keeping mittens straight, and packing school lunches, and doing drop off, and shuttling kids to soccer practice, and stuff like that.”

But taking time – whether it’s a cross-country trip to the rodeo or just sitting with your experience of parenthood – is crucial, too.

“I think it is important to find time to reflect and to sort of ask the big questions about what you’re doing, whether or not you arrived at any sort of concrete answers,” Hennick said. “I think it’s worthwhile to sit with the hard questions and to think about them.”

And three years out, Hennick doesn’t have answers to any of the big questions.

“I haven’t had any epiphanies,” Hennick said. “And even if I did have one, I know myself well enough to know that I wouldn’t be able to hold on to it for that long – because the day to day does creep up on you.”

But it is that very day-to-day minutiae that made the journey worth it for Hennick. He said that other parents have resonated with the quiet or small moments of parenting that he depicts. While he hasn’t cracked the code of fatherhood, or solved issues of masculinity, having a tangible record of these 10 days with his son – both good and bad – is enough for now.

“It can be hard to appreciate what you have,” Hennick said. “And so it’s nice to have a record to look back on.”

He’s come away with a book, and the same questions.

“There is no sort of universal answer to the question, ‘What does it mean to be a good man? What does it mean to raise your son into a good man?'” Hennick said.

But he did have one major realisation:

“I’ll be grappling with these questions my entire life as will my son – and that, that’s ok.”

