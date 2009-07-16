Facebook Is "Terrified" Of My Book, Says Author (CLIP)

Ben Mezrich, the author of “‘The Accidental Billionaires: The Founding of Facebook,” went on CNBC today.



Ben talked about how in his book Facebook cofounder Mark Zuckerberg hacks his way into creating the social network, loses all his friends process, and manages to pick-up a Victoria’s Secret model along the way.

Near the end of the segment, the CNBC anchor reads a statement from Facebook that calls Ben “Silicon Valley’s Danielle Steele.”

Given the sceptical reactions we’ve heard from sources close to characters in Ben’s book, we’d call that an accurate characterization.

Conveniently, and, as you’ll see in the clip, so would Ben.

Watch:



