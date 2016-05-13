ausvotes now has a Twitter emoji

Photo: Paul Kane/ Getty Images.

Twitter Australia has launched a custom emoji for the 2016 federal election.

The new emoji is now available for use when tweeting with the #ausvotes hashtag.

It follows the hugely popular #auspol hashtag.

Since the beginning of the election campaign, just six days ago, tweets which include #auspol have attracted 136 million views, according to Twitter.

This interactive chart shows how many people are interacting with the hashtag.

On top of this, #auspol was the third most trending political hashtag in the world in 2015.

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull called the July 2 election on Sunday after the governor-general agreed to dissolve both houses of Parliament.

It will be Australia’s first double dissolution election in three decades.

