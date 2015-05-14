You can ski and snowboard 365 days a year at this Austrian glacier

A well-known secret for locals, the Hintertux Glacier in , Austria offers winter sports fanatics the chance to ski and snowboard 365 days a year.

Wikimedia commons Skiers and snowboarders enjoying Hintertux in the summer.

Located in the world-famous Alps, the glacier is a favourite for national ski teams and professional boarders thanks to its wide variety of lift-serviced slopes and the highest World Cup half-pipe in Europe.

Hintertux Glacier is able to stay cold throughout the year because of the massive amount of snow it gets in the winter and its elevation of 10,000 feet. In the summer, it offers at least 10 to 18 km of ski terrain and up to 10 running lifts, making it the only place in Austria for year-round winter activities.

But besides its runs, Hintertux Glacier also offers stunning panoramic views of the Zugspitze, the highest mountain in Germany, and access to Nature’s Ice Palace, a glacial crevasse filled with ice stalactites, crystallised ice formations, frozen waterfalls, and a glacial lake.

Nature’s Ice Palace remains at a constant temperature of 0° degrees, allowing it to stay open to the pubic 365 days of the year.

YouTube/Tom Ceb Nature’s Ice Palace is carved with staircases to allow you to explore the cave.

To ensure safety, Nature’s Ice Palace requires you to have a tour guide. Tours are typically either 16 euros for an hour, or 8 euros for 30 minutes.

Hintertux Glacier is accessible via lifts that are 15 minutes walking distance from the Hintertux village and is open from 8am to 4:30pm. Prices vary depending on the season and time of the day you go.

