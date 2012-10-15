Austrian Skydiver Felix Baumgartner Breaks The Speed Of Sound

Felix Baumgartner successfully jumped from 24 miles above Earth today.

By doing this, the 43-year-old from Austria became the first person to break the speed of sound wearing only a high-pressure suit.

A top speed of 833.9 mph, or mach 1.24 was reached.

“I could feel myself break the speed of sound. I could feel the air building up and then I hit it,” Baumgartner said according to the Red Bull Stratos Twitter feed.

The landmark jump comes 65 years to the day after U.S. Air Force Captain Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier in a rocket plane.

Baumgartner shattered three other world records: highest manned balloon flight, highest altitude jump and the fastest free fall.

The latter two milestones were first set by former Air Force test pilot Joseph Kittinger in 1960, who served as Baumgartner’s mentor throughout five years of meticulous preparation.

Baumgartner did not set a new record for the longest free fall. Kittinger still holds onto that title with his free fall of 4 minutes and 36 seconds. The Austrian ‘s free fall only lasted 4 minutes and 19 seconds.

There were a couple of scares during the skydiver’s fall to Earth. He went into a flat spin shortly after jumping from the space capsule platform. Then, the heat plate in his face visor wasn’t working. That caused his helmet to fog up.

But after tumbling through the atmosphere, Baumgartner deployed his parachute and safely plopped down onto the New Mexican desert. He swiftly dropped to his knees and threw up his arms in victory.

It was a nail-biting two-hour ride to the stratosphere; the Austrian made it back home in less than 10 minutes.

Here’s all the preliminary data from the jump:

Altitude reached: 128,097 feet

Total time from jump to landing: 9 min. 3 seconds

Freefall duration: 4 min. 19 seconds

Top speed: 833.9 mph

SEE ALSO

How To Jump From The Edge Of Space And Survive

Terrifying Videos Of Skydiving Accidents

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.