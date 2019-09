Austrian PMI is out, and it’s bad, with the main index falling from 47.4 from 50.1, representing the worst month since July 2009.



The rest of the big European PMIs come out on Wednesday morning, but as a little preview, this is ominous.

Photo: Markit

