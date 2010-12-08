Austrian Man Fined By U.N. For Selling Lavish "Birthday Presents" To Kim Jong-il

Meanwhile in the international blackmarket…



An Austrian man has received a $4.4 million dollars fine and a nine month suspended sentence for trafficking luxury goods to North Korea, according to Chosun Ilbo. Sale of luxury goods to the rogue states violates U.N. sanctions.

The goods, supposedly birthday presents for Kim Jong-il, included two Azimut Benetti Yachs, eight Mercedes S-class cars and several Steinways.

“It doesn’t have anything to do with atomic bombs. I am not interested in politics. I am a businessman,” Reuters quoted the unnamed man as saying. as saying.

Now check out the Dear Leader’s favourite luxury brands >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.