11 Crazy Photos From The World Bodypainting Festival In Austria

Anmargaret Warner
Bodypaint

Over 29,000 bodypaint enthusiasts gathered in Austria last weekend for the 16th annual World Bodypainting Festival.

Artists and models from 45 countries, including India, Kazakhstan and the Philippines, competed in the “Mecca of Bodypainting” event. 

This year’s theme was “Planet Food,” and competitors showed off their intricately painted food-themed bodies.

The entire body is used as a canvas during the festival and though all models must wear underwear, they are free to go topless.

Artists compete in categories such as brush, sponge, and airbrush.

The artists take hours to create their living works of art.

Then the models bring the artists' creations to life.

Models have to feel comfortable in their own skin, as they get lots of attention from photographers.

The creations, like this homage to pop art, are incredibly detailed.

The artist who painted this model incorporated aspects of the Garden of Eden.

There was also a nautical-themed creation.

Models also don extravagant headwear to complement the bodypainting.

Performance has become a large part of the festival. Models use music and dance to create an entire scene.

Food photography can be art too.

