11 Crazy Photos From The World Bodypainting Festival In Austria

Over 29,000 bodypaint enthusiasts gathered in Austria last weekend for the 16th annual World Bodypainting Festival.



Artists and models from 45 countries, including India, Kazakhstan and the Philippines, competed in the “Mecca of Bodypainting” event.

This year’s theme was “Planet Food,” and competitors showed off their intricately painted food-themed bodies.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.