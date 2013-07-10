11 Crazy Photos From The World Bodypainting Festival In Austria

Over 29,000 bodypaint enthusiasts gathered in Austria last weekend for the 16th annual World Bodypainting Festival.
Artists and models from 45 countries, including India, Kazakhstan and the Philippines, competed in the “Mecca of Bodypainting” event.
This year’s theme was “Planet Food,” and competitors showed off their intricately painted food-themed bodies.
The entire body is used as a canvas during the festival and though all models must wear underwear, they are free to go topless.
Models have to feel comfortable in their own skin, as they get lots of attention from photographers.
Performance has become a large part of the festival. Models use music and dance to create an entire scene.
