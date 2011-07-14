Austria Finally Acknowledges Its Female Citizens

It’s taken decades of debate, but, finally, Austria has decided to acknowledge its female population.



The New York Times reports that a passage of the Austrian national anthem will be changed from “Home you are to great sons” to “Home of great daughters, sons.”

The change is due on January 1, 2012.

Attempts to block the change by conservative party ÖVP were branded “childish” by the Green party, reports the Austrian Independent.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.