Austria, Meet Wolfpack: Country's Finance Minister Resists Calls To Reveal Bank Stress Tests

Stress tests are the new black in Europe.Spain will release data for its banks. Yesterday Germany agreed to do the same.



Who’s not going to be releasing stress test data?

Austria.

Here’s a rough translated graph from a report today in Derstandard:

Austria’s Finance Minister Josef Pröll (ÖVP), however, the release of stress tests of individual banks disenchanted with much, sees no benefit. He is in line with the German banking industry.This ran against the Spanish advance storm. “”It is our view neither reasonable nor legally possible,” said a spokesman for the Association of German Banks (BdB) on Wednesday. A publication of the expected financial condition of individual institutions or countries in extreme offer much room for misinterpretation. Moreover, it is a public notice of data only with permission of the Bank possible, noted the spokesman.

Given the country’s well-known exposure to the periphery, are you surprised?

