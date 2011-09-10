UPDATE: Austrian Incest Charges Dropped

Photo: flickr via trailsource.com

An Austrian man has been arrested on suspicion of imprisoning and raping his daughters for 40 years, reports the BBC.The women, 53 and 45 years old, escaped after knocking their father over. They are said to have “mental deficiencies”, perhaps caused by their experiences.



The 85-year-old father, reportedly known as Gottfried “Friedl” W, had kept the girls locked in his cellar with only a wooden bed to sleep on. He repeatedly raped them in the room and threatened them with firearms. The women also reported that their mother was raped before dying several years ago.

St. Peter am Hart, where the crimes reportedly took place, is described as a “leafy village” in a Reuters report.

The Austrian Independent reports that there have been five high profile cases similar to this in recent years.

The most internationally famous was that of Josef Fritzl, who kept his daughter in a dungeon-like cellar for 24 years and fathered seven children with her.

Fritzl was caught in 2008 and imprisoned for life in 2009.

UPDATE: The man was reportedly freed this afternoon according to AFP. The women have dropped their charges, and prosecutors claim that they “did not fully understand the concept” of sexual abuse.

