Australia's women's relay team just set a world record to win gold

Emma McKeon, Brittany Elmslie and Bronte Campbell celebrate winning gold with a new world record in the women’s 4 x 100m freestyle relay. Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Sisters Bronte and Cate Campbell, Emma McKeon and Brittany Elmslie have defended their title from London to win back-to-back gold in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay at the Rio Olympics.

The sisters brought Australia home against the US to set a new world record of 3.30.65, having already broken the Olympic record in the heats.

Younger sister Bronte Campbell took the lead in the second 50 of the third leg against their US rivals before her sister Cate, the world record holder, extended the lead and set the record time.

They are the first sisters to win gold together.

It’s the fourth time the women’s relay team has won the race and only the second time in Australian Olympic history a team has defended its title.

The USA came second with Canada third.

“That was so much fun being out there with these guys,” Emma McKeon told Channel 7.

Brittany Elmslie said “We had the expectation on us but to pull it off and do it again, it is unbelievable.”

The world record stood since Glasgow in 2014.

It’s the second gold medal in the pool after Mac Horton won the 400m freestyle. With the men’s archery team winning bronze, Australia finds itself at the top of the medal tally on day 1.

Cate Campbell acknowledges the crowd after winning gold in the relay. Photo: Getty Images

