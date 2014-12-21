Australia's Winning The Cricket, But There Are Still Form And Fitness Concerns For The Boxing Day Test

David Warner’s nursing a sore thumb. Picture: Getty Images

Australia’s cricket selectors may be forced to experiment with several key changes to a nation’s Test team on a winning roll.

Australia is 2-0 up over India after a comfortable four-wicket win yesterday, but there are injury and, as strange as it sounds, form concerns over nearly half its side.

With the Boxing Day Test just five days away, opener David Warner is nursing an injured thumb after being hit by a rising Umesh Yadav delivery yesterday. It’s not believed to be broken, but clearly caused Warner discomfort in the few deliveries he fended off after the blow before being caught behind.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh injured his hamstring, leaving selectors possibly looking for a new number six.

On the form side, Shane Watson and Shaun Marsh are struggling to make an impact with the bat, but neither as badly as ‘keeper Brad Haddin. He’s the best gloveman in the country, but he hasn’t scored past 22 in his past 13 innings.

Debutante captain Steve Smith put in a man-of-the-match winning performance in guiding Australia to victory with an attractive century in the first innings, and a solid 28 in the second after the home side started to make hard work of an easy 130-run chase.

The result wasn’t really in doubt, but losing Warner and Marsh could expose a lack of depth in the side on Boxing Day. NSW all-rounder Moses Henriques and Tasmanian all-rounder James Faulkner are the pair most likely in contention for Marsh’s spot, while in-form Tasmanian opener Ed Cowan is shaping up as Warner’s replacement.

