Australia's Wine of the Year Is Wolf Blass Platinum Label Barossa Shiraz 2010

Wolf Blass Platinum Label Barossa Shiraz 2010 is the new Wine of the Year for Australia and New Zealand

South Australian winery Wolf Blass Wines, owned by Treasury Wine Estates, took honours at the 2013 Australasian Winestate Awards announced at the Adelaide Convention Centre.

The wine was selected from more than 11,000 during a blind judging process. Fewer than five per of wines entered reached the final.

Winestate Publisher Peter Simic says: “This was a wonderfully vibrant wine in both colour and also in fruit intensity”

The Wolf Blass Platinum Label Barossa Shiraz 2010 isn’t listed for sales on the Wolf Blass website but the 2008 is selling for $1,080 for a six bottle case.

Wolf Blass was this week named International Winemaker of the Year at the 2013 International Wine and Spirit Competition in London.

The runner up in this year’s wine of the year was Coldstream Hills Yarra Valley Sparkling Chardonnay Pinot Noir 2009.

Category winners:

Shiraz: Wolf Blass Medlands Vineyard Platinum Label Barossa Shiraz 2010 (Aust)

Cabernet & Blends: Devil’s Lair Margaret River Cabernet Sauvignon 2010 (Aust)

Pinot Noir: Lowburn Ferry Skeleton Creek Central Otago Pinot Noir 2011 (NZ)

Merlot & Blends: Leconfield Coonawarra Merlot 2012 (Aust)

Alternative Red: Palmer Margaret River Malbec 2011 (Aust)

Chardonnay: Fromm La Strada Marlborough Chardonnay 2010 (NZ)

Semillon: Pokolbin Estate Semillon 2004 (Aust)

Sauvignon Blanc: Selaks Winemakers Favourite Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2012 (NZ)

Sweet: Vidal Legacy Series Noble Semillon 2011 (NZ)

Riesling: Richmond Grove Watervale Riesling 2012 (Aust)

Pinot Grigio/Gris: Hawkshead Gibbston Central Otago Pinot Gris 2012 (NZ)

Alternative White: Tahbilk 1927 Marsanne 2004 (Aust)

Fortified: Morris of Rutherglen Old Premium Rare Liqueur Tokay NV (Aust)

Sparkling: Coldstream Hills Yarra Valley Sparkling Chardonnay Pinot Noir 2009 (Aust)

