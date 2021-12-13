Australia’s vaccine recovery has wiped $100 billion off the deficit, according to a new Deloitte forecast

Deloitte has forecast a faster recovery than that predicted by Treasury in this years’ budget, thanks in large part to Australia’s accelerated vaccine uptake.

The prediction comes ahead of the government’s mid-year economic and fiscal update on Thursday.

Economists expect the fall in employment will be fully recovered in this Thursday’s ABS jobs report.

Ahead of the government’s budget update on Thursday, Deloitte has forecast a faster recovery than that predicted by Treasury in this years’ budget, thanks in large part to the accelerated vaccine uptake.

The government is on track to deliver deficits totalling nearly $240 billion over four years, an estimated improvement of $100 billion since the last budget, according to projections released by Deloitte Access Economics on Sunday.

The predictions come ahead of the government’s mid-year economic and fiscal update on Thursday, where Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is expected to reveal significant improvements over the four-year forward estimates.

Deloitte’s forecast argues that the economy has been recovering much faster than Treasury assumed seven months ago.

The federal budget delivered in May this year estimated an underlying cash deficit of $106.6 billion in 2021-22, followed by a shortfall of $57 billion in 2024-25.

Those four years of deficits added up to $342 billion.

The rapid uptake of vaccines will deliver a “more reliable” economic recovery, Deloitte said in a statement.

However the budget will remain under pressure because government spending on aged care, disability and mental health is still “in catch up mode”.

It instead predicted deficits totalling $239 billion over the same four-year period, based on the assumption that the Omicron variant “doesn’t send many Australians back into lockdown for a lengthy spell”.

“Our latest assessment is that Thursday’s budget update will reveal lower cash underlying deficits to the tune of $103bn,” Deloitte Access Economics partner Chris Richardson said.

“That’s remarkable, given everything that’s gone wrong in the seven months since the budget was released, including Delta’s dawn, iron ore’s collapse, and multi-billion dollar rescue packages.”

Deloitte said the economy had been recovering faster than Treasury previously assumed.

“Even when Delta locked down half the population, the damage to the economy was just a fraction of that in mid-2020,” the statement said.

“Given that the best way to repair the budget is to repair the economy, that combination of resilience and recovery is helping the budget get its mojo back.”

The swift recovery of Australia’s vaccination program since early August was “really good news for both the economy and the budget”, according to Deloitte’s analysis, because it signalled the country’s “path from here on is safer and more reliable than that of less vaccinated nations”.

Deloitte also said its forecast reflected a difference between the organisation and Treasury on a key economic indicator.

Treasury’s budget-time assumptions “saw the nominal economy travelling at crawl speed across an unusually long period of time,” the statement said.

While Treasury predicted national income growing at an annual average rate of just 2.8% across the six years between Covid arriving in 2019-20 and the end of 2024-25, Deloitte has placed this measure at 4.2%.

The six-week forecast turnaround is the first time Deloitte has updated its budget forecasts out of cycle, a factor Richardson said was primarily a consequence of the strength of the post-lockdown recovery.

Payroll jobs surged in October, reversing losses suffered during recent lockdowns, with the expectation that the fall in employment will be fully recovered in this Thursday’s ABS jobs report.

This bounce-back is largely driving the budget improvements.

Richardson said the budget recovery was “remarkable” but “not enough.”

“A range of commissions and reports indicate that Australia government spending is still in catch up mode for aged care, disability and mental health,” Richardson said.

“And at the same time the world has become more dangerous for Australia, so Defence costs have some catch up ahead too. That says the budget will be under pressure for some years to come.”

Richardson said if voters heard “costly promises from politicians in the months ahead” they should treat them with “considerable caution”.

Ahead of the federal election the government has suggested will be set for May next year, and with the major parties stepping up their campaigning, this week’s budget update is set to better outline their competing economic visions.

The government has also said it will bring next year’s budget forward to March which could allow it to deliver a major economic statement before launching an election campaign.

The government has in recent weeks put economic recovery at the centre of its re-election pitch.

On Sunday, Health Minister Greg Hunt announced booster shots would be made available to Australians five months after receiving their second dose.

The Coalition knew “how to give people the best chance at the life of their choice,” Hunt said, whereas Labor would have “no control of the budget.”

At a campaign event a week ago, Labor opposition leader Anthony Albanese pledged to deliver a “stronger, fairer and broader economic recovery” with a focus on secure, well-paid jobs.

He said re-electing the Morrison government would ensure “a second decade of stagnant wages that don’t keep up with rising bills.”