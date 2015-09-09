Australia's unemployment rate remains unchanged following ABS population adjustments

Photo: Scott Barbour/ Getty.

Having re-jigged its labour force data based on revised population estimates, the ABS has revealed today that Australia’s unemployment rate has been uneffected.

For July 2015 it sat at 6.3%, unchanged from prior estimates.

The ABS re-benchmarks labour force data once a quarter in February, May, August and November to ensure the labour force estimates are based on the most up to date population estimates.

Tomorrow the ABS will release updated employment data for August which will be subject to the revised benchmarks.

Economists expect job growth of 5k leaving the unemployment rate at 6.20%.

