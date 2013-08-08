Australia's Unemployment Rate Has Held Steady Because Job Seekers Are Giving Up

Australia’s unemployment rate held steady at 5.7% in July but the data is far from positive.
There were 10,200 fewer jobs in July, with jobs lost in both full-time and part-time categories.
Australia’s participation rate fell 0.2% to 65.1%, as the number of people looking for full-time work fell 7,100 to 520,000.
Today’s unemployment figure is within the market forecast of 5.5%-5.8%, but analysts say the data reflects a weakening economy.
There are more figures on the ABS website.
