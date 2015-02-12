Australia's two-speed economy is back

Treasury Economic Roundup, Issue 3, 2008:
The resources boom has prompted much discussion of Australia having become a two-speed economy. There are concerns that the gains from the boom accrue largely to mining-related sectors and the states where these are concentrated, while the rest of the country is being hit by higher interest and exchange rates as a result of the boom.
ANZ Economic Insight, States and Territories Chartpack, today:
The two-speed economy is back, but it’s a mirror image of its previous self, just seven years later.
