Australia's travel bubble with New Zealand will be put on pause for 3 days after a COVID-19 case was detected in Auckland

Getty Images

Australia’s travel bubble with New Zealand has been put on pause for 72 hours.

It comes after a case of the highly infectious South African strain of COVID-19 was detected in Auckland.

The person likely caught the virus in hotel quarantine, and visited 30 locations prior to testing positive.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Australia’s travel bubble with New Zealand will be put on ice for three days after a case of community transmission was detected in Auckland.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday afternoon, Health Minister Greg Hunt said New Zealand’s ‘green zone’ travel designation would be halted immediately, out of “an abundance of caution” following the positive diagnosis across the Tasman.

“We apologise to those who may be inconvenienced,” Hunt said.

“This has been taken on the basis of strong, clear, immediate medical advice from the AHPPC, immediately considered in the cabinet arrangements, and accepted by the prime minister and the government of Australia.”

The case, a 56-year-old woman who is believed to have caught the virus in hotel quarantine, was confirmed by authorities to be the highly transmissible South African strain.

“The source of the infection is highly likely to be a fellow returnee during the person’s stay at the Pullman Hotel,” New Zealand’s COVID-19 recovery minister Chris Hipkins said at a press conference.

“This is good news because it means we know where the source of infection is and we don’t have to divert our scientists and health experts from other COVID-related work.”

The case tested positive a full nine days after they completed their quarantine, and visited 30 locations in that time. Due to that situation, and the transmissibility of the South African strain, acting Chief Health Officer Michael Kidd said there was “a heightened level of risk”.

“So, we had a meeting of the AHPPC at midday today,” the acting CHO said. “At that meeting the advice was to talk a precautionary approach and as a consequence the prime minister and the Australian government have suspended the green zone arrangements with New Zealand for the next 72 hours.”

Hunt confirmed that this particular case was unusual, and that Australians should not “as a general rule” expect green zone status to be revoked or paused over a single case.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.