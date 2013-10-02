Australia's Trade Deficit Was Almost Double What The Market Expected In August

Australia posted a seasonally adjusted trade deficit of $815 million in August, almost double market forecasts of $450 million.

The seasonally adjusted deficit narrowed from a huge $1.375 billion in July. The latter figure was significantly revised downward from ABS’s original report of $765 million.

In trend terms, the deficit was $952 million: 16% wider than in July.

There’s more on the ABS.

