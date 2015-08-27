Australia's top science prizes for 2015

Saltwater Crocodile by Justin Gilligan. A Eureka Prize photography finalist

Australia’s top honours for science, the Eureka Prizes, have been awarded to people who created salt batteries for renewable energy and vaccines for oysters.

All the prizes presented by the Australian Museum last night at Sydney’s Town Hall:

As well as the Eureka Prizes, the 2015 Australian Museum Research Institute Medal was awarded to Dr Mark Eldridge, Principal Research Scientist, Terrestrial Vertebrates, Australian Museum Research Institute.

