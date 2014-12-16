Australia's Top Islamic Cleric Has Condemned The Siege In Sydney

Dr Ibrahim Abu Mohammed – Grand Mufti of Australia. Photo: Facebook

The Grand Mufti of Australia Doctor Ibrahim Abu Mohamed has condemned what he describes as a “criminal act”, referring to the siege currently in progress in Sydney.

The Australian National Imams Council (ANIC) and the Grand Mufti addressed the situation in a press release, emphasising “such actions are denounced in part and in whole in Islam”.

He has pledged his “full support and solidarity” with the victims and their families and “aspires to a peaceful resolve to this calamity”.

Here is the press release from ANIC.

Media statement of the Grand Mufti of Australia H. E. Dr. Abu Mohamed regarding #SydneyHostageCrisis . #sydneysiege pic.twitter.com/j9ddArKdJf — Osamah Barasheed (@DrOsamah1) December 15, 2014

