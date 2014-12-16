Australia's Top Islamic Cleric Has Condemned The Siege In Sydney

The Grand Mufti of Australia Doctor Ibrahim Abu Mohamed has condemned what he describes as a “criminal act”, referring to the siege currently in progress in Sydney.
The Australian National Imams Council (ANIC) and the Grand Mufti addressed the situation in a press release, emphasising “such actions are denounced in part and in whole in Islam”.
He has pledged his “full support and solidarity” with the victims and their families and “aspires to a peaceful resolve to this calamity”.
Here is the press release from ANIC.
Media statement of the Grand Mufti of Australia H. E. Dr. Abu Mohamed regarding #SydneyHostageCrisis .
#sydneysiege pic.twitter.com/j9ddArKdJf
— Osamah Barasheed (@DrOsamah1) December 15, 2014
MORE COVERAGE
PHOTOS: A dramatic end to the Sydney cafe siege
VIDEO: The moment police stormed the cafe in the Sydney siege
CRITICAL INVESTIGATION: Police launch probe after confirming three killed in Sydney siege
HOSTAGE TAKER: Man Monis was a ‘spiritual healer’ with a long rap sheet
HOW IT HAPPENED: Police entered when they heard gunshots inside the cafe
REACTION: The front pages of newspapers around the world this morning
BUSINESS AS USUAL: Sydney is open for business following the tragic event
SYDNEY TRANSPORT: What you need to know to head to the CBD today
PRIME MINISTER: There Are ‘Lessons To Be Learned’ From The Sydney Siege
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.