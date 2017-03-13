Australia’s top companies for 2016

Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images

Business analysts at IBISWorld have calculated their annual list of Australia’s top 1000 companies by revenue, whether ASX-listed, private or government run entities.

The companies on the list account for $1.98 trillion in revenue. About two-thirds reported an increase for 2016, with the total growing by 1.9% over the 12 months since the 2015 top companies list.

However, net profit after tax has declined significantly.

This is partly due to poor performances among the top 10 companies, which accounts for almost 20% of all revenue on the list.

Woolworths went from profit to red ink,reporting a $1.2 billion loss for 2016.

Among the big four banks the ANZ, Westpac and NAB had falls in net profit.

But the big four are still the largest four companies in the country by assets, holding more than $3.5 trillion between them.

“Even though growth is not significant in the banking sector in the current climate, their collective revenue of almost $165 billion puts them firmly near the top of the nation’s biggest companies by revenue,” says IBISWorld senior industry analyst Andrew Ledovskikh.

The world’s biggest miner, BHP Billiton, has slipped a number of places since it commanded the number one spot it held until 2015. The South 32 demerger completed in May 2015 pushed BHP to fourth position in 2015 and into eighth in the latest 2016 results.

Here are the top 10 companies for 2016 and the top five newcomers:

This year’s biggest mover is Bindaree Beef, jumping 338 spots from its position on the list last year to come in at number 535.

IBISWorld says the strong increase was down to a marked rise in demand for Australian beef in export markets, particularly in Asia where incomes have been growing strongly over the past three years.

“This strong demand has driven up beef prices, and Bindaree Beef has benefited from increasing sales both in volume and value terms,” says Anning.

Other movers include Greencross, Investa, Youi and MetLife Insurance, as this table shows:

Source: IBISWorld

IBISWorld says the internet publishing industry is expanding as its scope increases.

Companies such as Netflix and Spotify are changing the way consumers digest content, drawing revenue away from traditional media sources.

Firms such as REA Group which owns realestate.com.au, Domain, SEEK and Carsales.com are becoming increasingly popular as they draw the highest volume of web traffic for their individual services.

“This subsequently attracts advertisers, which is driving their growth and causing declines in traditional media such as newspapers and magazines,” IBISWorld says.

SEEK had the biggest rise in the industry, jumping from number 455 on the top 1000 to 327 this year on the back of 27.3% growth in revenue. This was largely due to the sale of its stake in IDP Education when it listed on the ASX.

Here’s the first 50 of the top 1000:

Source: IBISWorld

